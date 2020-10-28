Life Skills for Youth receives Difference Makers Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Like many non-profit organizations, Life Skills for Youth is adapting to the pandemic. The program, which was founded in 2007 by Coach Clark, has a goal of providing positive alternatives to the negative activities that face our youth.

“Our tag line is mentoring youth for tomorrow,” Coach Clark said.

Clark is the founded and executive director. He said right now the program is only able to help 50 students in person and about 150 people virtually.

“We’re doing Zoom and Google Class, so we’re helping them with their homework,” Clark said. “They come in and we feed them a snack and we help them with their homework. We feed supper and also do enrichment programs, health and wellness, fitness program as well.”

LSY is always looking for volunteers and people to sponsor a child, which is why Coach Clark could barely contain his excitement when he found out Rainwater, Holt, & Sexton named Life Skills for Youth as this month’s Difference Makers. The law firm presented LSY with a $1,000 check.

“It really means a lot, especially during these times to get recognized to be a Difference Maker with all the things that are going on with the pandemic,” Clark said.

LSY plans to buy more masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning products with the money so that it can continue to achieve its goal of mentoring youth for tomorrow.

The Difference Makers Award is brought to you by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton.