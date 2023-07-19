The annual Victory Over Violence Telethon benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas is underway and we want to show how your donations can help.

BGCCA CEO Cindy Doramus explained the many benefits kids get from being part of the Boys & Girls Club, as well as the pride and satisfaction staff and volunteers find by giving their time and support.

Youth of the Year Ryan Nellon was among those volunteering during the telethon and shared on the impact the Boys & Girls Club can have on youth across the Natural State.

You can help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas now. Just call in donations to 501-340-4911 from now until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can also donate online anytime.