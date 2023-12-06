HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – It’s been eight months since a Hot Springs mother lost her son to gun violence.

Jadyn Walker was only 20 years old when he was shot and killed on Laser Street on March 20th.

“It hurts so bad,” Jadyn’s mother Chiquita Carter said.

Carter said basketball was his passion and just like his impact on the court, she’s working to make sure it continues after his death.

“I’m just moving forward and just trying to change somebody’s life,” she said.

His family says Jaydn, who was also known as JJ or 5 because the number he wore on the court was a positive influence on his peers.

Chiquita Carter is set on making a difference. Not for her, but for her son who she says “always wanted to give back.”

Carter has started Jadyn’s Wings of Hope non-profit organization with the mission of impacting the youth.

Jadyn’s Wings of Hope is dedicated to creating a safer community by educating and supporting the families dealing with tragic loss through counseling and/or therapy and empowering our youth with essential tools to build a better and brighter future.

“They don’t have anywhere to turn to,” Carter said.

Also, this year she granted two college scholarships in total of $15,000 to students at Hot Springs High, Jadyn’s alma mater.

“I hope to continue the scholarship and keep my son’s name alive with help and support from the community,” she said.

Jadyn’s Wings of Hope is partnering with High Impact Movement, an organization and boys and girls club in Hot Springs built to empower the next generation.

“To see that they’re taking this tragedy and turning it into a triumph is amazing,” said Amos Gray, the founder of High Impact Movement.

Amos Gray is Jadyn’s former mentor and says he was on board the second Carter proposed the partnership to him.

“We can begin to save lives instead of seeing senseless things happen to take lives,” Gray said.

Carter says she also looks to us Jadyn’s Wings of Hope to teach about grief and how ways she learned to adapt through the tough times.

“Everything that me and my family does from this day forward is strictly forever 5,” Carter said.

“I pledge to all families and communities who have endured the senseless loss at the hands of gun violence,” she said. “I pledge to honor Jadyn’s Wings Of Hope on this day December 6, 2023, in honor of his name.”

To continue with scholarships and other events that Carter has planned for the future of Jadyn’s Wings of Hope, she’ll be hosting a Christmas gift basket raffle with gifts and gift cards donated from local businesses in the Hot Springs Area.

More information can be found on the Jadyn’s Wings of Hope Facebook page.