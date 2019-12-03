GIVING TUESDAY: How to help Victory Over Violence organizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As FOX16 and KARK continue to fight for Victory Over Violence, we want to highlight some organizations that have been a part of the mission and could use the public’s help on Giving Tuesday.

Healing Waters Outreach Center

Healing Waters Outreach Center has been a pivotal part of FOX16 and KARK’s Victory Over Violence campaign. Each week, the Shannon Hills facility feeds more than 200 people. It also opens its doors on Sundays for the community to use fake money to buy free things, like shaving cream, cough drops and chap stick. Volunteers help run the place and donations help keep the doors open, lights on and food on the table.

Healing Waters is always accepting monetary and non-monetary donations. For more information on how to help Healing Waters, contact Karen Spears at 501-650-4753.

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas is also part of the Victory Over Violence campaign. The clubs have helped thousands of kids over the years, but that help is not free. It costs roughly $180,000 per month to keep the doors open, lights on and programs running.

“I think there’s a lot of confusion in that, ‘Oh well they’ve been around for 100 years. They’re fine. They don’t need any help from us,’ and that’s just not true,” Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas CEO Cindy Doramus said.

If you’d like to help the Boys & Girls Club, click here.

Arkansas Foodbank

Another organization fighting for Victory Over Violence is the Arkansas Foodbank. The organization provides food to several non-profits and food pantries across the state.

For more information on how to help the Foodbank, click here.