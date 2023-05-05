LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Morgan Applegate and Lora Rodgers know first-hand the change that happens inside Freshly Renewed Transitional Facility.

“I can say without a shadow of a doubt that I would be dead if I was still out there,” Rodgers said. “If I didn’t have Freshly Renewed, if I wouldn’t have come to this program, I would be dead.”

Both were addicted to drugs.

“My addiction took absolutely everything from me, my family, my free will, jobs,” Applegate said. “It left me with nothing but the gift of desperation.”

Now, they are survivors.

“My drug of choice was methamphetamines and then eventually pretty much anything I could get my hands on,” Rodgers said. “I started in 7th grade. I was 12 years old, so that’s 30 years I went through addiction.”

At Freshly Renewed, they learned it was possible to undo a lifetime of addiction.

“I just wasn’t okay with myself and this place helped me find purpose. They helped me find my truth,” Applegate said.

The faith-based nonprofit started with a couple of homes for those looking to recover from addiction and then it expanded into a treatment facility. The ultimate goal was to reduce recidivism rates in Arkansas. The group’s hard work is being rewarded by Rainwater, Holt and Sexton. The law firm named Freshly Renewed at this month’s Difference Maker and made a $1,000 donation to the organization. The executive director said the donation will go back to the clients.

Applegate had this message for anyone battling addiction.



“Don’t give up. Reach out. Ask for help. It’s there. Our door is always open and our phones are always on,” Applegate said.

Click here to learn more about Freshly Renewed and its mission.