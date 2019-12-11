Foodbank works to reduce food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On any given day, the Arkansas Foodbank warehouse is hustling and bustling. Everyone there has one common goal to feed as many hungry Arkansans as possible.

“There are so many in need. There are so many that just lack those few extra meals each month and we want to close that gap,” Arkansas Foodbank CEO Rhonda Sanders said.

18 percent of people in Central and Southern Arkansas don’t know where their next meal is coming from, according to Sanders.

“Having nutritious food is one of the most basic needs in life. A child can’t study well at school when they’re thinking about I’m hungry,” Sanders said. “Parents can’t think about work when they’re worried about what they’re gonna do at night for their children.”

Donations make up 80 percent of the Foodbank’s food. Right now, it is on track to collecting 29 million pounds of food this year and distributing it to food pantries at churches, schools and other organizations.

“We never meet the need. According to Feed America and the numbers they provide to us, to actually close what we call the meal gap, we would need to double our distribution to do that,” Sanders said.

Just one dollar can pay for five meals for hungry Arkansans. Click here if you’d like to donate.