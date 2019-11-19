Fitness studio works to reduce hunger in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whether you’re running, rowing or pumping iron on the weight floor, Orangetheory Fitness works to help its members reach their goals.

“When you come in, we are gonna put on a heart rate monitor, specifically for you, tailored to who you are as an individual,” OTF Regional Marketing Manager Austin Rowton said.

That heart rate monitor tracks five zones during your workout and it’s displayed on monitors in the studio. The zones are marked by colors – gray, blue, green, orange and red. Gray is when you’re essentially not moving and orange and red is when your heart rate is up and you’re going what is considered “all out.”

“We’re trying to spend a certain amount of time in that zone [the orange and red zone], so when you leave here, you can get what we call the after burn and burn just as many calories once you leave the studio,” Rowton said.

While the goal is to have that after burn and ultimately become healthier, members said they have gained so much more by working out here. Many call it a family and with the holidays coming, the OTF family is hoping to help other families in Arkansas.

“We love doing stuff for the community, so right now, we have a toy drive for Toys for Tots here in North Little Rock,” Rowton said.

Besides collecting toys, they’re also collecting food for the Arkansas Food Bank because one in five Arkansans struggle to provide enough food for their family.

“We’re trying to reach as much as we can, as many people as possible,” Rowton said. “Our members just, they amaze us every time we ask them to do something like this.”

Orangetheory Fitness is collecting toys and food at all of its locations in Central Arkansas. There are four locations across Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Bryant. You do not have to be a member to drop off a donation.