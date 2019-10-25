Exodus.Life: Helping Arkansans leave prison and not return

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are more than 17,500 prison beds in Arkansas and demand for them is so great that our county jails are backed up with more than 2,000 inmates waiting for a spot to “be corrected.”

Todd Wiggins was one of them, but now he’s an example of how the Exodus project can take a recovering addict from the prison cell…to a permanent career.

“I was an open addict at my rock bottom and on my second trip to prison,” he explains.

Wiggins did his first stint behind bars in 2014 for delivery of methamphetamines.

“I was out for two years and I caught a parole violation,” Wiggins continues. “Arkansas Community Corrections is how I got involved in the Exodus program.”

Exodus.Life brought Wiggins from behind bars to behind a desk.

At Exodus.Life, they’re doing pre-release preparations for felons who are drug-related offenders just before they leave prison, so they’re ready to be back with their famliies and live a sober life.

“It’s completely changed my life, through Exodus I’ve learned to love God…love myself,” he adds.

“I’m a Christian, I believe you have to change people’s hearts and that’s why I’m a big fan of what Exodus.Life does,” says Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin.

Griffin says the numbers speak for themselves. Those that have gone through the education and recovery program here, are far less likely to find themselves back in jail.

“It’s in everybody’s interest for those in prison to get the help they need,” says Griffin.

“Since being released, I’ve regained a relationship with my daughter; that’s really well… my mom and dad,” Wiggins says.

Wiggins is still in his transition process.

“So far, I’ve been real successful,” he says.

Wiggins is an example of what Exodus.Life can do for Arkansans.

On Friday evening, he will be speaking more about his recovery process…where he started and how far he’s come. Lt. Gov. Griffin and his wife will also receive and award for their help with the program.