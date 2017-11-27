Difference Makers for Nov. 2017

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – According to Addiction Center, 100 people die every day from drug overdoses.

A faith-based nonprofit in Central Arkansas is working to free people from addiction.

The work of the Renewal Ranch has been recognized by the facility being named the recipient of November’s Difference Maker award.

On peaceful property in Perry County…

“It’s exciting to be apart of what the Lord is doing out here,” says James Loy, Renewal Ranch Executive Director.

Loy says lives are being changed at the Renewal Ranch. It’s a long-term faith-based program for men who are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

“It’s very, very rewarding,” he continues.

Loy says he got involved in the program because his life was changed more than a decade ago.

“I feel called by God to do what we do. I spent 23 years in a cocaine addiction and was set free from that through a relationship with Jesus Christ in 2005,” he explains.

Men pay a small intake fee of $500 and stay on campus. They worship together, attend class and do hundreds of hours of community service.

Renewal Ranch officials say more people want to come here than they can support.

“In the past year, we’ve had 600 men apply and 36 beds available at most times,” says

Josh Kear, Renewal Ranch Associate Director.

For what Renewal Ranch does in the community, it’s the latest organization to receive the Difference Maker award.

“Rainwater, Holt and Sexton wants to give you $1,000 for being a difference maker because you’re making a difference changing lives, not just for the men who seek help here,” said a law firm official during the check presentation.

Renewal Ranch is changing lives and not just for the men who seek help there.

“To see families coming back together and men becoming fathers, it’s exciting, it’s challenging…but in the end it’s a great reward,” Kear says.

“I want to give back and have other men have the opportunity to experience what I experienced in my life…giving them a second chance in the face of addiction,” Loy says.

The Renewal Ranch will be hosting a fundraiser soon with former Governor Mike Huckabee.

Click here to visit the Renewal Ranch website.