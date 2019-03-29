Difference Makers Award: Vine & Village

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A nonprofit located in the University district is helping those in the community that is less fortunate.

It’s called Vine and Village, and it’s an extension of the Mosaic Church.

“It’s been a nine-year journey, and we are just getting started,” says Paul Kroger, the executive director for Vine & Village.

The nonprofit has been serving an integral part of Little Rock since 2010.

“Our focus is helping people living primarily in the University district, which is also 72204,” Kroger says. “There are a lot of needs that exist in this part of the city.”

Vine & Village puts on a number of different programs, one being feeding hungry families.

“We help with food insecurity,” says Kroger. “We’ve got the largest food pantry in the city. It’s called ‘The Orchard’.”

The food stacked up will be handed out.

They also operate the ‘Fresh 2 You’ mobile bus. It travels to areas in Little Rock, handing out fresh produce and meats.

“We can take it to food deserts in our city,” Kroger says.

For what this nonprofit does, it’s being honored as March’s Difference Maker.

Creating a village within its own backyard, with a focus on faith.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to work with people that live in this part of the city,” Kroger says.

