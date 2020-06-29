Difference Makers Award presented to The City Center in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the global pandemic, many people have found themselves needing extra assistance.

The City Center recently opened its new operation right before COVID hit, but they are still meeting the needs of the community.

Bags of food line the tables at the City Center in Little Rock.

“Sometimes we have apples and potatoes, we’ve had collard greens,” said Traci Hogue of the City Center.

Hougue is the director of the City Center and she says the non-profit has been working around the clock filling the need for families in Central Arkansas.

“We originally only served certain ZIP codes, but now we are serving anyone that comes through,” said Hogue.

She says the non-profit opened its new doors just weeks before the global pandemic hit the natural state.

“This food pantry has been open for 15 years at another location and when we moved over here and then in two weeks everything shut down,” said Hogue.

But they didn’t give up. They improvised, safely. Traci says she has served more families than ever before.

“We went from about 400 a month regularly to about 600 people we serve a month,” said Hogue.

This isn’t all they do. They also have a clothing closet among other things. For what City Center has done it is being honored.

“On behalf of Rainwater Hold and Sexton we want to present you the Difference Maker Award.”

Funding to help those less fortunate.

“With our thanks for making a difference in the City of Little Rock, we present you th is $1,000 check to the City Center.”

Keeping the operation going, despite COVID-19.

“I feel blessed that were able to do that. Food is something that everyone needs,” said Hogue.

Click here to learn more about the City Center.