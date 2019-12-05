Conway church, Foodbank work to reduce food insecurity

CONWAY, Ark. – Twice a week, the Wesley United Methodist Church in Conway open its doors and welcomes the community to its food pantry. People can get necessities, like bread and canned goods. For people like Amber Chatman, the church’s food pantry is a lifesaver.

“I get one big meat cause I have a lot of kids in the house and then we get our USDA and stuff like that, canned food and stuff,” Chatman said.

Roughly 500 families rely on the church for food. Rev. Patti Butler said they purchase 75 percent of that food from the Arkansas Foodbank.

“Our dollar goes so much further at the Foodbank than it does anywhere else,” Rev. Butler said.

In fact, a $1 donation to the Foodbank provides five meals for hungray Arkansans.

“Just because a person is down, does not mean they should have sub-par quality food. Our standard is that we do not give anything to anybody that we wouldn’t eat ourselves,” Rev. Butler said.

The Arkansas Foodbank relies heavily on donations. FOX 16 and KARK will host its annual Food for the Holidays Telethon on Wednesday, December 11, where viewers can call in and make donations to the Arkansas Foodbank. If you’d like to donate now, you can do so by clicking here.