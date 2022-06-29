LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Boys and Girls Club has a long and proud history of impacting the lives of kids in central Arkansas.

Scott Hamilton with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas stopped by Arkansas Today to discuss how the organization has been a community backbone in keeping children focused and off the streets while engaging their minds toward positive endeavors.

Hamilton also discussed how the non-profit is donation-based and can carry their outreach even further through hard economic times, hence why funding is needed to help provide more opportunities for youth today.

You can help the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas support children in the Natural State by joining in the KARK 4 News & FOX 16 News Victory Over Violence Telethon.