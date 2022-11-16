LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is scheduled to host an anti-bullying event in Little Rock Thursday morning.

The 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit Anti-Bullying Event will be held at Pulaski Heights Middle School located at 401 North Pine Street. The event is set to start at 10 a.m.

Event organizers said that the event will include breakout sessions on mental health, nonviolence and conflict resolution. Officials also stated that WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil will be the keynote speaker.

DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the commission, spoke highly of O’Neil and the work he has done for children in need.

“The Commission is excited about bringing Mr. O’Neil to Arkansas and the Nonviolence Youth Summit, Scarbrough said. “When we mention Dr. King’s famous quote, “What are you doing for others,?” Titus O’Neil is a great example.”

To learn more about the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, visit their website at ARKingDream.org.