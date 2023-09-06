SHERWOOD, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is scheduled to host a nonviolence youth summit at Sylvan Hills High School Thursday.

The event will begin at noon at the high school’s performing arts center located at 484 Bear Paw Road.

The commission named Percy “Romeo” Miller as the event’s keynote speaker. Commission officials said he will address bullying, nonviolence and the importance of fatherhood.

Executive director DuShun Scarbrough said this event’s purpose is to promote nonviolence and provide enrichment programming for youth throughout the state. He also added that Miller could help get the message across to the youth.

“We stand today between two worlds — the dying old and the emerging new.” Scarbrough said. “Powerful speakers like Mr. Miller help us connect the two by reaching our youth and instilling Dr. King’s tenets of nonviolence.”

Romeo previously spoke at a Nonviolence Youth Summit Assembly in at Fordyce High School in 2022.

The organization has held events across the state to help stop bullying and violence, including an anti-bullying program in Lavaca and a nonviolence youth summit in Dumas.

To learn more about the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, visit ARKingDream.org.