MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is hosting an event in Monticello ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend.

The Unity in the Community Event is scheduled to begin at noon at the McCloy Park, located at 178 Henley Drive. Event planners said that economic empowerment and community service will be the focus of the festival.

The event is free to the public with food, live entertainment and multiple vendors. Highlights will include special appearances from R&B singer Eddie Levert, former Troop lead singer Steven Russell and Doug E. Fresh.

FOX 16 News anchor Donna Terrell will also make a special presentation at the event.

This get together comes months after the organization hosted events promoting nonviolence in Lavaca and Dumas.

