LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
The commission will host their Back to School Statewide Supply Tour, Saturday, August 13. The tour will go from noon to 3 p.m. at various locations throughout the state. Event planners said that free school supplies will be distributed at each location on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said the commission has partnered with Walmart and US Bank to provide families with school supplies and financial literacy.
“This is great relief for parents who may already have challenges buying food, clothes, and getting haircuts for children, Scarbrough said. “What’s even more remarkable for this event is that we’ve added rural locations in Arkansas where the outreach is greatly needed.”
Locations:
Norphlet Middle School Gym
700 School Street
Norphlet, Arkansas 71730
Stuttgart Police Department
514 South Main Street
Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160
1112 Vine Street
Batesville, Arkansas 72501
Temple of Restoration Church of God in Christ
10610 Chicot Road
Little Rock, Arkansas 72209
St. Peters Rock MBC
100 N. Cherry Street
Dumas, Arkansas 71639
New Faith Missionary Baptist Church
3800 South Fir Street
Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603
520 South Lincoln Street
Lowell, Arkansas 72745
Antioch Baptist Church
799 Highway 332 East
Hope Deanna, Arkansas 71801