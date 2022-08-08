LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.

The commission will host their Back to School Statewide Supply Tour, Saturday, August 13. The tour will go from noon to 3 p.m. at various locations throughout the state. Event planners said that free school supplies will be distributed at each location on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said the commission has partnered with Walmart and US Bank to provide families with school supplies and financial literacy.

“This is great relief for parents who may already have challenges buying food, clothes, and getting haircuts for children, Scarbrough said. “What’s even more remarkable for this event is that we’ve added rural locations in Arkansas where the outreach is greatly needed.”

Locations:

Norphlet Middle School Gym

700 School Street

Norphlet, Arkansas 71730

Stuttgart Police Department

514 South Main Street

Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160

1112 Vine Street

Batesville, Arkansas 72501

Temple of Restoration Church of God in Christ

10610 Chicot Road

Little Rock, Arkansas 72209

St. Peters Rock MBC

100 N. Cherry Street

Dumas, Arkansas 71639

New Faith Missionary Baptist Church

3800 South Fir Street

Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603

520 South Lincoln Street

Lowell, Arkansas 72745

Antioch Baptist Church

799 Highway 332 East

Hope Deanna, Arkansas 71801