LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission hosted the 60th Anniversary of March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Monday, in attendance were many students from across the state.

People from across the state gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol to remember the moment in history. During the event, a speaker recited Dr. King’s famous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech.

Little Rock Central High School senior Kevin McKenzie says he first learned about the speech at school.

“In class, we just read it on paper but having somebody read it and hearing it in person is just life-changing,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie’s mother LaShanda McKenzie also was there with her son and his classmates, she said it was her first time hearing the speech aloud.

“It was heartwarming. It felt deep to me when I heard it,” McKenzie said.

The commission also told the history of the March on Washington and towards the end of the event everyone linked arms, including Ruthie Walls who is the Advanced Placement African American Studies teacher at Little Rock Central High School.

She says she brought more than 130 students to share the experience.

“My biggest hope is first they understand the legacy and sacrifices that Dr. King made on their behalf, it is beyond race, religion. ethnicity and sexual orientation. He was about diversity and love,” Walls said.

Director of the commission, DuShun Scarbrough said although they normally go to Washington D.C. to commemorate the anniversary, they had an opportunity to do it in Arkansas and seeing the among of young people, he hopes Dr. King’s Leadership will inspire them.

“They are our future, and they will be carrying on that torch and to watch them light the torch today and hold it high means a lot to the state of Arkansas,” Scarbrough said.

Scarbrough says their goal is to continue to promote the legacy and philosophy of Dr. King’s.