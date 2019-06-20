Upward House Buyers

About Us

The primary reason we have been so successful in Little Rock is because we have surrounded ourselves with an amazing team of professionals in the Little Rock, AR area. These include real estate agents, private investor partners, contractors, attorneys, closing agents, property managers, and other professionals

If you need to sell your property, we would love to be given the chance to speak with you and see if we can make an offer. We buy properties all over Little Rock, but also other parts of the state as well. Because we have such a great network, we can buy single family homes, apartments, duplexes, raw land, commercial, mobile homes, etc.. We can buy large portfolios of investment property or we can buy small lots or parcels… price range doesn’t matter.