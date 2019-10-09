WOWapalooza 2019

October is domestic violence awareness month.

Women’s Own Worth is a nonprofit organization that helps to bridge the gap between federal and state programs to victims of violence.

WOW is fortunate to partner with country music star, Bailey Hefley to entertain the guests of WOW’s annual WOWapalooza to be held October 11th at the Governor’s mansion.

From Hefley: “When I wrote “Dust on Diamond” I was in a place of brokenness and this song helped me pick up the pieces.

I was mentally abused by someone I dated, and my heart goes out to any women who have suffered from any type of abuse because it can be very traumatic.

I am so honored to be signing “Dust on a Diamond” for Womens Own Worth at WOWapalooza.

I love what WOW does for victims of domestic violence and trauma. I’m honored to be a part of such a wonderful organization and event.”

