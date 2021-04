Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pumps his fist after striking out Cleveland Indians’ Yu Chang (2) to end the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April, 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has lost his bid for a perfect game when he hit Cleveland’s Roberto Pérez in the foot with a pitch with one out in the ninth inning.

Rodón still has no-hitter intact.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports