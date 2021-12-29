Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Crime
Working4You
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Monday Night Mystery
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
KARK 4 Today
Wednesday’s Child
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Entertainment
Weird News
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Schools prepare for the return of students during rise in COVID-19 cases
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Big Sarge
China 2022
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Military Greetings
Santa Shops Local
Lone Star NYE
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Evening Weather Update
Extra Category
by:
Keith Monahan
Posted:
Dec 29, 2021 / 07:19 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 29, 2021 / 07:19 PM CST
Trending Stories
Sheriff’s Office takes over investigation on Batesville Pet Store
Video
Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates
ASP: 2 dead, 1 injured after I-530 vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon
Missouri boarding school doctor accused of grooming, abusing coworker’s son
Video
Rain, a few storms, & blast of cold to end 2021, start 2022
Gallery