Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Heart Hospital has taken their safety and disinfection measures to the next level by purchasing a germ-zapping robot that destroys hard-to-kill bacteria and viruses in hard-to-reach places.

The LightStrike robot is the first and only disinfection technology proven to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, in just two minutes. Arkansas Heart Hospital is the first health care facility in Little Rock to utilize the advanced technology.