Weather Forces Hogs Inside For Start of Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ third scrimmage started inside the Walker Pavilion due to lightning and heavy rain in Fayetteville.

The first 20 minutes of the practice was open to the media. Though that only included one play of the scrimmage which was Ben Hicks completing a three-yard pass to tight end Grayson Gunter.

Prior to the scrimmage, the kickers did attempt field goals. Connor Limpert nailed one from 56 yards and Matt Phillips connected on a 50 yarder. While Jack Lindsey is the holder for the first unit, punter Reid Bauer is the holder for the second unit. Jordan Silver snaps for the first unit while he’s backed up by true freshman John Oehrlein.

With Hicks running the first unit on Wednesday, the Hogs started with three wide receivers and Gunter. On Tuesday, they used a double tight-end set with each of the offenses during the open periods. The wide receivers with the first unit on Wednesday were Treylon Burks, Mike Woods and De’Vion Warren. The offensive line had Kirby Adcock at left guard and Myron Cunningham on the right side. Colton Jackson was the left tackle and Dalton Wagner at right tackle. Ty Clary was the center.

The second offensive line had Shane Clenin at right guard and Ricky Stromberg at left guard, Brady Latham left tackle and Ryan Winkel right tackle and Beaux Limmer at center.

Following practice, Joe Craddock, offensive coordinator, and John Chavis, the defensive coordinator, will speak with the media.