Turkish Food Festival 2019

We will have the 9th Annual Turkish Food Fest on September 21st, 2019.

The Festival includes the great Mediterranean and Central Asian Cuisines that are known to be very rich and have many unique tastes.

Some of the dishes that will be served are kebabs, gyros, lahmajoon, salads and vegetarian dishes, a rich variety of desserts, pastries, appetizers and many more.



ALL HOMEMADE, FRESH, and HEALTHY, not purchased in bulk from food providers.



Besides the delicious food, you will find handmade gifts & souvenirs for your loved ones.

You will also see artists at work while they are handcrafting calligraphy and tile painting.



There will be live music and performances all day long.

For more information about this event, click here!