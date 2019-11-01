Top-ranked Djokovic crushes Tsitsipas to reach Paris semis

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in a quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic sped into the Paris Masters semifinals by demolishing seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.

Djokovic, who lost to the Greek player three weeks ago in the Shanghai quarterfinals, did not concede a break point. It could have been an even quicker victory considering he led the first set 5-0, 40-0, but Tsitsipas saved three set points and held serve.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion, who is chasing a 77th career title, even impressed himself.

“I played one of the best matches of the season. I prepared myself very well for this match. I lost to Stefanos in Shanghai and obviously I went through the videos, understanding what I did well, what I didn’t do so well,” Djokovic said. “I served well. I read his serve very well, as well. Put him under pressure constantly.”

The four-time champion broke Tsitsipas in the third game of the second set, then held and broke to love for 4-1. Tsitsipas, who dropped his serve four times, appeared to hurt his left ankle when retrieving a shot near the baseline in the second set.

Serving for the match, Djokovic clinched it on his first match point when Tsitsipas whipped a forehand long following a short rally.

Djokovic, last year’s runner-up, is bidding for the year-ending No. 1 ranking. He next plays U.S. Open semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, and leads the unseeded Bulgarian 8-1 in their career meetings with the only defeat coming on outdoor clay six years ago.

Dimitrov, who beat 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, is widely viewed in tennis as a player of largely unfulfilled promise.

He has won only eight career titles, and none since winning the ATP Finals in 2017 for his biggest prize.

Still, despite his overwhelming winning record against him, Djokovic remains wary of a Dimitrov in full flow.

“He has been one of the best talents we had in the sport in the last decade for sure. There’s been a lot of comparison with his game and Federer’s game,” Djokovic said. “Since the U.S. Open he’s playing at a different level, a high level. He always had the game; it’s just sometimes it’s a matter of things coming together, really, mentally and at the right time.”

Djokovic points out that Dimitrov, who is set to break back into the top 20 ranking places next week after plummeting to No. 78 in August, has found a way to overcome a weakness on backhand that once stood out.

“The backhand was always his kind of weaker shot … so most of the players (tried) to attack that vulnerable side of his game,” Djokovic said. “But he mixes it up really well with the slice. He blocks a lot of returns and gets back into play and he moves extremely well. He’s one of the fittest guys on the tour. So that helps him, always being in the right position.”

Dimitrov reached his second semifinal this season by beating Cristian Garin 6-2, 7-5, dropping his serve twice and breaking the Chilean’s five times.

Denis Shapovalov crushed Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-2, ending the Frenchman’s hopes of reaching the season-ending ATP Finals in London and sending U.S. Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini there instead.

Later Friday, Nadal faced 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Nadal is guaranteed to finish the year as No. 1 if he wins the Paris Masters for the first time.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports