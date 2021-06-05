The Latest: Nadal reaches 4th round at Slam for 50th time

Spain’s Rafael Nadalcelebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet of France during their second round match on day 5, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

6:15 p.m.

Rafael Nadal advanced to the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 50th time by beating Cameron Norrie in the French Open, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Nadal won easily despite losing serve twice in a row in the second set. He’ll next play 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.

Nadal is trying to add to his record 13 French Open championships and seeks his 21st major title, which would break the men’s record he shares with Roger Federer.

Federer and Novak Djokovic are the only other men to have reached the fourth round at 50 major events.

5:55 p.m.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek rallied from a slow start for her latest win at the French Open.

She was down a break in the opening set but regrouped and beat Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Swiatek has won 20 consecutive sets at Roland Garros and that streak was in jeopardy when she trailed 4-2. She dominated from there and lost only 12 points in the second set.

The eighth-seeded Swiatek next faces 18-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who has reached the round of 16 at a major event for the first time.

3:55 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has reached the fourth round of the French Open for a record 12th consecutive year.

The No. 1-seeded Djokovic has not been pushed yet in any match — or any set, really — in Week 1 at Roland Garros. His latest victory was by a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 score against 93rd-ranked Ricardas Berankis.

Djokovic’s streak of appearances in the round of 16 in Paris is now one longer than the previous professional era mark for men of 11. That was shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who both got that far every year from 2005-15.

Djokovic is seeking a second French Open championship and 19th Grand Slam title overall. Nadal and Federer share that record with 20.

Against Berankis, Djokovic never faced a break point and compiled 30 winners to just 18 unforced errors.

Djokovic has dropped a total of 23 games across three matches so far.

He will meet 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti of Italy for a spot in the quarterfinals.

3:40 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin remains the highest seed in the women’s draw after rallying to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 against American countrywoman Jessica Pegula.

Kenin is chasing her first title at Roland Garros after losing last year’s final to Iga Swiatek.

She clinched victory on her third match point against the 28th-seeded Pegula.

The 22-year-old Kenin won the Australian Open last year for her first and only major title so far.

2 p.m.

Former French Open doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova matched her best performance in singles at a Grand Slam by reaching the fourth round.

She used a heavy forehand to upset fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. She thrust both hands in the air and shouted with joy after winning on her first match point.

Krejcikova also reached the fourth round in singles at Roland Garros last year and now will face 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens for a place in the quarterfinals.

The unseeded Krejcikova’s best singles performance at any other major was reaching second round at the Australian Open.

She is a former top-ranked doubles player with titles from the French Open and Wimbledon in 2018.

1:20 p.m.

Former runner-up Sloane Stephens advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating 18th-seeded Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-5.

Muchova had 23 winners compared to 22 for Stephens but the Czech player made 32 unforced errors to 25 for the unseeded American.

Stephens lost the final at Roland Garros in 2018 after winning her only Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open the year before.

She next faces either fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina or Barbora Krejcikova. They were playing their match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

12:45 p.m.

Philipp Kohlschreiber has resumed his third-round match against Diego Schwartzman after taking a medical timeout for a tight muscle around the groin area.

The veteran German player was trailing by two sets and 30-0 up on his opening service game in the third set when he called for a medical timeout. He explained that he had tightness around his groin.

The 10th-seeded Schwartzman got permission from the umpire to nip back to the dressing room while his opponent was receiving treatment.

The crowd at Court Suzanne Lenglen gave Kohlschreiber a loud ovation when he resumed playing.

11:30 a.m.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are heavy favorites against unseeded players as they try to advance to the second week at the French Open.

The 13-time champion Nadal will face 45th-ranked Cameron Norrie for the third time this year and has won both previous meetings. Nadal holds a 102-2 record at Roland Garros.

Federer, whose only title here was in 2009, will take on Dominik Koepfer, and the 2016 champion Djokovic will face Ricardas Berankis.

Two all-American matchups highlight the women’s schedule.

Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded remaining player in the draw at No. 4 and she faces Jessica Pegula.

Jennifer Brady takes on 17-year-old Coco Gauff.

