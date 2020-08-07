The Latest: China’s Li off to strong start on 2nd day of PGA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Li Haotong is the first player to reach 8 under par at the PGA Championship.

The sun already was forcing its way through the marine layer Friday morning, with calm conditions at Harding Park. Li, the 25-year-old from China, opened with two birdies and then made a 15-foot birdie at the fifth hole. He added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 9 and 10. He shot 67 on Thursday.

Of the 11 players who shot 66 or better in the opening round, Brendon Todd is the only one who plays in the morning. He had a 65 and was tied with Jason Day for the 18-hole lead.

Friday also is cut day at the first major of the year. Among those in need of a low score to make it to the weekend are Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth.

Li hasn’t had a top 10 in any of the eight tournaments he has played around the world this year. He also is coming off a disastrous Presidents Cup debut in which he played only the minimum matches.

Li is sponsored by WeChat, the Chinese social media company that President Donald Trump has threatened to ban in the United States.

___

In the first round, it was his driver. On Friday, it was Bryson DeChambeau’s putter that gave him fits.

DeChambeau snapped his driver — which he nicknamed the Kraken — during Thursday’s opening round at TPC Harding Park. He replaced the shaft and finished his round without further incident.

On Friday, DeChambeau lipped out on short putts on back-to-back holes on the front nine. After missing a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 11, he tapped in for par. He missed a 15-footer for par on the 12th hole and then tapped in for a bogey that dropped him to even par on the day.

DeChambeau picked up a stroke when he birdied the 13th and was 3 under for the tournament through five holes on Friday.

___

More AP golf: apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf