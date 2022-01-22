The Latest: Madison Keys through to Australian Open quarters

Ash Barty of Australia serves to Camila Giorgi of Italy during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Sunday (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys became the first woman to reach this year’s Australian Open quarterfinals with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 victory over eighth-seed Spaniard Paula Badosa.

The 26-year-old American, who defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, never looked troubled against the higher-ranked Badosa in their first career meeting, racking up 26 winners as she continued her unbeaten start to the year.

Keys, who claimed her sixth career title last week in Adelaide, raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first set before consolidating her advantage to close out the first set in 32 minutes.

The second set was even more one-sided for the unseeded American, breaking Badosa in the first, third, fifth and seventh games to wrap up the win in 1:09 and earn her first quarterfinal berth in Australia since 2018.

The 24-year-old Badosa, who was also unbeaten this year after winning the Sydney International earlier this month, made 10 double faults and lost her service game five times.

Keys will play the winner of two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

11:35 a.m.

Play has started on Day 7 at the Australian Open and the temperature is expected to top 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) as the fourth round begins.

Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys faces a tough encounter with eighth-seed Spaniard Paola Badosa in the first of the fourth-round matches on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Later, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978.

The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points in a stunning upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on French left-hander Adrian Mannarino, while No. 3 Alexander Zverev faces a tricky match against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.

Other matches include No. 7 Matteo Berrettini against Pablo Carreno Busta, and No.17 Gael Monfils meeting Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pergula faces fifth-seed Maria Sakkari.

