The Great Escape is an annual fundraiser to support the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas, Inc.

Patrons will enjoy a day of shopping, pampering, and philanthropy.

Spa services (hair cuts/styles, massages, manicures, mini makeovers) shopping, food, silent auction, and a fashion show will be apart of the day!

Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

You can purchase tickets, here The Great Escape facebook page.