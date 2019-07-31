Summer Road Tour for KARK 4 Today, 3rd Day

Co-hosts Susanne Brunner and Pat Walker spend day in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s day 3 of the KARK 4 Today Summer Road Tour.

Wednesday’s schedule for co-hosts Susanne Brunner and Pat Walker started in Jefferson County at the Sonic in Pine Bluff.

From there it was on to Grant County and Garland County.

Coming up at 12:15 p.m. you can catch up with them in Saline County at the Sonic in Benton (1703 Military Road).

Here’s the rest of the day’s schedule:

Pulaski County 2pm

Lonoke County 3:45 at the Sonic in Lonoke (1696 N. Center St.)

Prairie County 5:30 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to KARK 4 Today bright and early Thursday to see where Susanne and Pat are headed next.



