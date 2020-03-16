Steelers place franchise tag on OLB Bud Dupree

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals prior to an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree Monday, March 16, 2020, just hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree on Monday, just hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation.

The move means Dupree, who had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019, could make around $16 million in 2020 if he signs the tag, though that number would likely change if Dupree reaches an agreement with the Steelers on a long-term deal by July 15.

Coach Mike Tomlin called retaining Dupree “a priority” heading into the offseason after the 2015 first-round pick flourished while playing across from All-Pro T.J. Watt. Dupree made 16 tackles for a loss in 2019, fourth most in the NFL. He also added four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Dupree played so well he forced the Steelers’ hand. The club opted not to approach him on a contract extension last summer, turning 2019 into basically a “prove it” season. Dupree said he understood the team’s decision and stressed he didn’t take it personally, adding in the end he was fine betting on himself.

The bet paid off big time, though it leaves the Steelers with some work to do to get under the salary cap. Pittsburgh was already over the $198.2 salary cap for 2020 before tagging Dupree. The Steelers began the process on Monday afternoon, cutting linebackers Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo and wide receiver Johnny Holton.

Pittsburgh signed Barron to a two-year, $12-million contract last spring. The 30-year-old spent just one season with the Steelers, primarily as a backup and finished with 58 tackles and three sacks. Chickillo spent five years as a reserve and played sparingly down the stretch in 2019, seeing action on just 13% of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps. Chickillo also spent a game on the exempt list last season following an incident with his girlfriend that resulted in charges that were later withdrawn. Cutting Chickillo frees up about $5 million in cap space.

Holton made the Steelers as a special teams ace last year but was thrust into a more regular role after injuries to players higher on the depth chart. Holton still finished with just three receptions.

Pittsburgh could also create room by restructuring the contracts of high-profile players such as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

General manager Kevin Colbert said he doesn’t anticipate the Steelers running into contract concerns with Dupree the way they did with the last player they used the franchise tag on, running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell played under the tag in 2017. When the Steelers used it on him again in 2018, he opted not to sign it and sat out the entire season.

That doesn’t figure to happen with the durable and popular Dupree, who has missed just one game over the last three seasons.

