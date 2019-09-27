Breaking News
Homicide in Pine Bluff, police investigating

Statewide Headlines for September 27, 2019

Arkansas Today
Posted: / Updated:

Mallory Brooks brings us the Statewide Headlines for September 27, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss