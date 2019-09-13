Statewide Headlines for September 13, 2019

Out of the Woods Animal Rescue of Arkansas is hosting its 9th Annual fundraiser, Woof, Wag & Wine on September 20 from 6:00 - 9:00 P.M., at Noah's Event Venue in Little Rock.

Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Dinner, drinks, live music, our world-famous cookie table with over 2200 cookies, 200+ item silent auction, billiards tournament, wine pull, and more!