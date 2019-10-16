Breaking News
Landslide in Crawford County: Hwy. 220 reduced to 1 lane, ARDOT says

Statewide Headlines for October 16, 2019

Arkansas Today
Posted: / Updated:

Mallory Brooks brings us the Statewide Headlines for October 16, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories