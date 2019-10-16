Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Central Arkansas Pride to hold 7th annual festival in Little Rock
Lay’s introduces grilled cheese and tomato soup flavored chips
Take back vapes and prescription drugs at statewide event Oct. 26
Subway® Restaurants of Little Rock raise money to benefit Soldier’s Wish organization
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Halloween
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Landslide in Crawford County: Hwy. 220 reduced to 1 lane, ARDOT says
Statewide Headlines for October 16, 2019
Arkansas Today
Posted:
Oct 16, 2019 / 12:12 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2019 / 12:12 PM GMT-0500
Mallory Brooks brings us the Statewide Headlines for October 16, 2019.
Don't Miss
Anchors Away
Contests
Keep On Amazing
Missing Persons
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Landslide in Crawford County: Hwy. 220 reduced to 1 lane, ARDOT says
Update: Conway unveils traffic congestion solution
Hubble Telescope zooms in on interstellar visitor
FBI names man tied to Arkansas murders ‘most prolific serial killer in US history’
Arkansas’s first Trader Joe’s opens October 22