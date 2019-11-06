Statewide Headlines for November 6, 2019

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- The 19th Airlift Wing will be conducting the ROCKI 20-01 exercise from Nov. 4 - 21, 2019. This exercise will focus on producing Ready Warriors as Airmen are taken through several scenarios and are evaluated on their performance. We train constantly to remain ready to fly, fight and win at a moment’s notice. Airmen will simulate a deployment processing line, chemical detection, attack response and recovery, and more.

During this time, the public may witness increased flying operations. They might also hear loud noises including aircraft and messages from the loud speakers across the installation. Do not be alarmed, as this is a part of training and is necessary to continue to hone our ability to provide Rapid Global Mobility within the contested environments described in our National Defense Strategy.