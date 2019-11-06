Breaking News
Update: Pulaski County case of body found in burning car ruled homicide

Statewide Headlines for November 6, 2019

Arkansas Today
Posted: / Updated:

Suzanne Brunner brings us the Statewide Headlines for November 6, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories