Statewide Headlines for November 15, 2019

We want to introduce you to our pet of the week! This is Shelbi. She's a 3-year-old lab mix. She weighs about 45 pounds. She is good on a leash. She's friendly with other dogs. Shelbi has had a tough life, but she's affectionate, very playful and a little goofy. If you don't throw her a ball, she will kick it and chase it. Shelbi climbs wire fences like Spider-Man, so she needs a wood privacy fence.