Statewide Headlines for January 22, 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A formerly licensed pharmacist with Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, was found guilty for stealing controlled substances from mail-out prescriptions.

According to the United States Attorney David C. Joseph, after four hours of deliberation, on Jan. 17 44-year-old, Melissa W. Richardson of Shreveport was charged with 15 counts of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud.