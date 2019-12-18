Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Walmart releases list of top sellers for the last decade
Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. to build solar array with Today’s Power, Inc.
Arkansas Silver Alert: 86-year-old Baxter Co. man reported missing
Woman sitting on sofa suffers gunshot wounds when shots fired into Benton home
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Santa Shops Local
Lone Star NYE 2020
Military Greetings
Santa Tracker
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Statewide Headlines for December 18, 2019
Arkansas Today
Posted:
Dec 18, 2019 / 12:12 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 18, 2019 / 12:12 PM CST
Mallory Brooks brings us the Statewide Headlines for December 18, 2019.
Don't Miss
Anchors Away
Contests
Keep On Amazing
Missing Persons
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Little Rock activist groups demand President Trump be impeached and removed from office
Deer becoming a nuisance for LR homeowners, how to save money and save them
Football players commit to Arkansas schools on National Signing Day
Woman sitting on sofa suffers gunshot wounds when shots fired into Benton home
Golden Retriever shot in head in NLR neighborhood, in front of children