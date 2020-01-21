SPD officers rescue paralyzed man from Cedar Grove house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers pulled a paralyzed man from a burning home late Monday afternoon in Cedar Grove.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received calls just before 6:00 p.m. about a house fire in the 500 block of West 76th Street. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from a one-story wooden home.

Shreveport Fire Department Spokesperson Clarence Reese says that two policemen were able to rescue a disabled and paralyzed man by pulling him out of a window. The victim was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.