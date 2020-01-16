SPD continues to search for woman, missing since February 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are still searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly a year.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, Sheila Bryant told police that she last spoke to her daughter, 43-year-old Holly Trenise Brown, on February 2, 2019. Bryant, who does not live in Shreveport, said her daughter is homeless. She reported her missing in April.

Holly Trenise Brown is described as standing 5’10, and 130 pounds. Police say she is known to frequent the areas of Highland or near 400 Pete Harris.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective J. Gaddy at 318-673-7020.