Silent Sunday with Arkansas School for the Deaf

Silent Sunday, November 3 at the Statehouse Convention Center, is a benefit buffet for the Arkansas School for the Deaf.

Now in its 30th year, Silent Sunday has become one of the most anticipated events in the area.

It is the biggest event of its kind, and the only to feature Arkansas’, independent, home-owned restaurants.

Dozens of the finest independent restaurants will bring their specialty items to create a foodie’s paradise.

Ticketholders can sample from each restaurant, as they enjoy entertainment by the GroanUps and The Singing Fingers from ASD.

There is also an exciting Silent Auction, during the event.

Silent Sunday is a family event, and the proceeds go to the Arkansas School for the Deaf for technology programs and equipment.

Past events helped start the 1:1 laptop program and provided funding for smart boards in classrooms.

Tickets for Silent Sunday are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Children’s tickets are $10 for ages 6-12.

Children 5 and under are free.

Tickets may be purchased here or at the door.