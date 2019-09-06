September Festivals & Events with Jenna Friday

Jenna Friday gives a rundown of fun festivals and events happening around Arkansas during the month of September.

FIRST FRIDAY MONTHLY MARKET CAMDEN is back tonight in Camden! Their downtown will come to life with this month’s theme of “Taste of Camden”. Restaurants, caterers and dessert makers from the area will be providing samples of their fare to the tunes of some live music, a live book signing from author Elizabeth Massey, activities for kids, and all the stores and merchants will be open late.

SOUTHARK OUTDOOR EXPO- In El Dorado is TOMORROW Saturday, September 7 just down the road from Camden and this is the largest outdoor expo in the region but is in fact so much more than just for outdoor enthusiast. It’s more a festival! It’s an award winning event, it features live music all day, vendors, a rib cook-off, a dog show and car show, kid’s activities and great deal of fun. Put on by the South Arkansas Community College Foundation and takes place at the El Dorado Conference Center.

FIESTA FRIDAY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL- September 13 from 5-10pm at the Outlets of Little Rock. This is a new event that will be a fun spin on a food truck festival and will benefit the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance & Arkansas Food Bank so you can treat your taste buds and have fun while giving back. Kids 12 & under are free and everyone else is $5.

LITTLE ROCK BRUNCH FEST-The next morning on the 14th you can recover from Fiesta Friday at the inaugural Little Rock Brunchfest at Heifer Village from 11am-2pm that will benefit the Center for Youth & Families. Over 20 restaurants will be providing delicious brunch foods and beverages there at the awesome Heifer Village and all proceeds are going to a great cause as well.

ACANSA ARTS FESTIVAL- Running from September 13-28 (over 2 weeks!) if you aren’t familiar with ACANSA, you should be! A more subtle festival, it takes place at various performance venues in Little Rock & North Little Rock with great local, regional, and national talent that all come to this area to highlight the arts in all of its forms. It’s an excellent opportunity to get up close and personal with world class performances in everything from “Swing and Strings to Stand-Up Comedy and the Silver Screen!”.

BEATLES AT THE RIDGE- On the 20 & 21 we are going to jump up to Walnut Ridge, Arkansas where the Beatles at the Ridge festival will be happening commemorating and celebrating a brief visit from the Beatles there in 1964. They bring in authors and Beatles experts from around the world to host symposiums and they also have impressive performances from the Lighthouse Orchestra and the Liverpool Legends out of Branson. A very neat event to get to.

MAIN STREET FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL & YADALOO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL- On Sunday the 22nd you’ll want to be back in Little Rock for two huge events that day. Festival of the Year for 2018, Main Street Food Truck Festival will be going on all day from 11am-6pm featuring 60 food trucks, live music and vendors on every block. Go and see for yourself why they won Festival of the Year last year and then head over to the brand new Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival on the Northshore Riverwalk in North Little Rock from 2-9pm. This event focuses on Country & Americana Music and will feature national acts such as Stoney LaRue and several other regional and local artists as well as hot air balloon rides, art & craft vendors, a kids zone, live artists, and it is dog friendly and portion of proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas. Check both of them out that day!

FESTIVILLE!- Rounding out the end of the month on September 27 & 28 is the 7th Annual Festiville in Jacksonville. The 2-day city festival in Dupree Park will feature Carnival Rides and Games, Live Entertainment, Concessions, Commercial and Non-Commercial Vendor Booths, a Volleyball Tournament, a Petting Zoo, a Kid’s Area, Fireworks and much more. Free admission and parking.  Mention AFEA Awards if there’s time.

You can find full details for all of these events and many others, by clicking here!