SEC, Power 5 Schools Spending Big in FB Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The cost of football recruiting in college sports among Power 5 schools is very expensive.

Of course, as one would expect, the SEC schools are spending a lot of money working to get the top prospects to play for their school.

Georgia topped all schools in Power 5 with a $2,626,622 recruiting budget in 2018. The Bulldogs were one of three schools in the SEC spending over $2 million.

Alabama was next at $2,344,057 while Tennessee was third spending $2,002,871. The Bulldogs and Tide have been among the top schools in the nation while the Vols have continued to struggle.

Texas A&M was next spending $1,710,101. That was easily the top four schools in the SEC.

The next group featured several bunched together including Arkansas. LSU was fifth in the SEC spending $1,287,344 following closely by the Razorbacks at $1,254,138.

A couple of other SEC schools spent over $1 million. Florida’s recruiting budget was $1,155,802 and Auburn $1,081,836.

The remainder of the SEC was South Carolina, $861,747; Kentucky, $791,863; Ole Miss, $704,836; Missouri, $685,834; and Mississippi State, $453,116. Vanderbilt didn’t have to release its figures since it is a private school.

From the USA Today article, the NCAA defines recruiting costs as including “transportation, lodging and meals for prospective student-athletes and institutional personnel on official and unofficial visits,” and the “value of use of institution’s own vehicles or airplanes as well as in-kind value of loaned or contributed transportation.”

Fifty-two Power Five public universities collectively spent more than $50 million to recruit football players in 2018, the most recent year totals were available. That was up from roughly $35.5 million just two years before.

During the 2018 fiscal year, public schools in the SEC averaged more than $1.3 million in football recruiting costs, compared with public schools in the Big 12 ($961,981), ACC ($938,424), Big 10 ($855,437) and Pac-12 ($708,750).