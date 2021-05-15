Saturday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's been a popular topic of debate throughout neighborhoods in Little Rock - historic cottages being replaced by mega-homes twice the size of their neighbors.

The Hillcrest Historic District is one area looking at what can be done to stop the rapid growth, and the debate has now moved to the next steps. Sunday, neighbors met with the Design Overlay District Committee and Hillcrest Residents Association to share their thoughts on possible changes to building restrictions and guidelines, and have any questions answered by neighborhood leaders.