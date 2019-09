JUDSONIA, Ark. (KARK)- The City of Judsonia has decided to reward $100 to anyone with information on the whereabouts of their new, large dog kennel for their shelter.

It was recently purchased to keep the small dogs safe from the big ones and to keep the little ones from escaping.

Judsonia Police Chief Robert Parson says the the 10-by-5 feet, $450 enclosure was stolen Sunday.

He adds that he and the mayor had assembled it their selves.

Photo courtesy Tractor Supply

If you know who has it- call the Judsonia Police Dept.