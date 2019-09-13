Ready.Set.Know. 2019

In honor of National Emergency Preparedness Month, the Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities (the Council) is inviting Arkansans with a developmental disability and their caregivers to the Ready. Set. Know. emergency preparedness training event at the Museum of Discovery.

This free event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

The event will offer opportunities to tour the Museum of Discovery’s Tornado Alley and Tesla theaters, interactive activities including a passport tour of emergency preparedness experts and more.

