Razorback Freshmen Entertain at Chad Morris Ladies Clinic

Arkansas freshmen Hudson Henry, John David White, Jalen Catalon and Trey Knox put on a karaoke show on Saturday for the women attending the 2019 Chad Morris Ladies Clinic at the University of Arkansas. 

