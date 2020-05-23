Pine Bluff shooting leaves one man dead, police investigating

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Local police are investigating an early morning homicide in the Pine Bluff area.

The Pine Bluff Police around 1:45 a.m. responded to the 1900 block of Mulberry in reference to a man shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a man who was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was no suspect information or motive at the time of this release.

This is the city’s 12th homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook at the contact information listed below.