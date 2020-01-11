Overnight storms damages Benton Middle School

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The overnight storms that left three people dead in Bossier and Caddo Parishes, also did significant damage to a local school.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the roof on the north side of Benton Middle School has major damage, and as a result, water damage from the sprinkler system has flooded many rooms.

No word from the Bossier Parish School District how this will impact school on Monday.

Crews were on site Saturday working to repair the damage at the school.